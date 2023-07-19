Tyou have to be a tennis pro. Then you wouldn’t have to worry about the equipment, you would get all the utensils from sponsors and the balls would be thrown by a child at tournaments. Above all, one would not have to search for a suitable racket model, but would receive a racket from one’s sponsor that can be modified according to individual preferences, makes work easier and promises success. And because as a professional you are given a non-standard number of clubs, you are less afraid to smash them out of anger at your own mistakes than if you have to replace every wreck with a new piece at your own expense.

If you are not a professional but belong to the other 1.5 million German tennis players, you cannot avoid looking for a racquet yourself. The good news is that finding a percussion tool that perfectly suits your playing style isn’t as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack. The bad news: it’s not much easier to find either. Anyone who places certain demands on themselves and their equipment should therefore delve into the criteria that make a racket: above all, weight, swing weight, head size, stringing pattern, balance point. All that’s missing is a matching string, but that’s a science in itself.