I grew up with my family near the village of Nasir in South Sudan, surrounded by livestock and crops. Our village and home were in an area long affected by civil war, and one day in 2005, we found ourselves in the middle of the conflict. Soldiers stormed into my village and burned everything. I had no choice but to flee. So the first time I really ran, I ran for my life. For three harrowing days, I was forced to hide in the bush, only to return to a place that no longer felt like home.

I was just 10 years old and alone, separated from my mother and younger brother after the attack. Like many other refugees from South Sudan, I found protection in Kakuma refugee campin neighbouring Kenya. There I discovered my love for sport, especially playing football with my teammates. We all came from different places, but we shared the same experience of being forced to flee our homes. It was sport that brought us together. It gave us a sense of belonging, of community and, most importantly, of hope.

I had been living in Kakuma for 10 years when I took part in an athletics event organised by the International Olympic Committee and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Running barefoot, I finished third in the 10km race. Shortly afterwards, I was invited to a specialised training camp in Nairobi with the chance to be part of the first Refugee Olympic Team for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. At the training camp, I received my first pair of running shoes. Nine months later, I was an Olympian taking part in the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Games. For many, this might seem like the end of an incredible journey. But I see it more as a beginning.

Sport has given me opportunities almost unimaginable. I graduated with a degree in International Relations from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, something that was beyond my dreams when I came to Kakuma. I competed in the first division alongside elite athletes from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) from across the United States and enjoyed top-notch training facilities. Still, I knew my goal wasn’t just to change my own story. It was about changing the narrative for refugee athletes around the world, both in the United States and around the world.

It soon became my mission. I was the first refugee to be elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as the first refugee to serve on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). In these roles, my priority has been to help refugee athletes less fortunate than myself. I have met incredibly talented refugees who lack the opportunities I had. My goal is not just to provide them with training facilities; we must also create avenues for skill development, confidence building, and community integration. We must and can do more.

Through the Olympic Refugee Foundation (ORF), I have led, with the help of others, efforts to improve systems to support future refugee Olympians. ORF’s goal is to improve access to sport for one million young people affected by displacement by the end of the year. This ambitious goal complements the USOPC’s initiative to identify and train the best refugee athletes living in the U.S. and provide them with the support necessary to qualify for the Refugee Olympic Team. With its rich history of excellence and diversity in sport and its tradition of welcoming refugees, the United States is uniquely positioned to show how sport can foster integration and empowerment, especially in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

This summer, a new generation of refugee athletes will compete in Paris. I know they will feel the nerves I felt, show the determination I did, endure the pressure I did, and be filled with the pride that still fills me. But when I look back on my experience in Rio, it’s not my own race that I think about most. It’s the opening ceremony, where I stood alongside my fellow refugees, alongside thousands of other athletes from around the world, cheered on by the tens of thousands of people in attendance, and watched by millions more at home. In a world filled with conflict and uncertainty, the Olympic Games offer hope, humanity, and above all, solidarity. They remind us of the forces that unite people, bridge distances, and create positive change.

He is an Olympic athlete and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

