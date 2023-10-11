Home page World

From: Nadia Pohr

If you want to get a pet, you should think carefully beforehand. Unfortunately, many people underestimate living with an animal. This is also the case with the puppy Lujo.

Stuttgart – Does my living situation allow it? Can I afford the cost of care? And can I actually find the time I need? These are just three of the many questions you should ask yourself before getting a dog. Having a pet is a wonderful thing, but there are far more factors at play than you might initially think.

It is not uncommon for dog owners to suddenly realize that life with a four-legged friend brings with it some challenges. In the end, many dogs end up in animal shelters. Also furry friend Lujo Stuttgart had to go through this sad experience.

Handed over again after two days: Lujo the dog urgently needs a new home

The animal protection organization “Fellnasen Stuttgart” reports on Facebook about the puppy’s unfortunate fate. “Lujo has to go,” begins the contribution from the institution from the state capital of Baden-Württemberg. “It’s not his fault, unfortunately people have different ideas about life with a dog.” Only two days before, nine-month-old Lujo moved in with his new family – and now his happiness has already come to an end.

“Lujo draws the short straw,” writes the Stuttgart club. The person with whom Lujo was previously cared for is sick and is now urgently looking for a new home. “Who can help this lovely guy?” The facilities in Baden-Württemberg and the rest of Germany are already sounding the alarm, because too many animals are given away.

“Lujo is just pure joy”: Netz is shocked by the fate of the puppy

In the comments under the Facebook post, users are stunned and angry. “After 2 days, how quickly do people give up?” asks a shocked user. “Without words, that really makes me angry. “You have to think beforehand whether you want an animal in your life and be aware of the responsibility,” rages another. Many in the community are also offering to help temporarily take in the loving Lujo.

The animal rights activists from Fellnasen Stuttgart describe the four-legged friend as a “dream boy”. “Lujo is just pure joy. He is a friendly and open boy who has learned a lot in a short time,” says the website. The little dog is a clever guy, is already house trained, walks on a leash and sits up. If you are interested in Lujo, you can find all the information you need at www.fellnasen-stuttgart.de.