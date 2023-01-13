Querétaro, Qro.- A dog was chained and abandoned in the capital of Querétaro, the case was reported by the department of Municipal Public Services, through their social networks.

“The team of #Animal Protection rescued this puppy that was tied up and abandoned on Boulevard de la Nación,” it reads on Facebook.

The publication is accompanied by three photographs, one of which shows the dog tied to a tree and standing.

In the images, it is also observed canine in good healthwhich could mean that it had just been abandoned in place.

The dog was already taken to the Animal Protection Unit for their care: “remember that a pet is a responsibility and a commitment for many years, do not abandon it!” added the agency.

Netizens have disapproved of the act of abandonment; Meanwhile, they want the dog to have a new family: “I hope they find the culprits very soon and the puppy finds a loving family,” says one user.

