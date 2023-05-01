The fidelity and love of animals towards their owners often exceeds what is known. That is the case of Cooper, a Golden Retriever dog, who was abandoned in Northern Ireland, in the United Kingdom.

Cooper walked for almost a month to meet the family that had abandoned him.

Cooper the dog was given to a place of adoption in which they gave him the opportunity to be part of a new family, this time by Nigel, a man who already had a female of the same breed named Molly, so he thought they would be very good company.

It was from Nigel’s home that Cooper fled, as the young man assures upon arriving at the place where he lived in Dungannon, on April 1st, Cooper got off of the car shot up without Nigel being able to stop it.



“I tried to chase him, but he was gone in an instant, so the search was on,” the new owner said.

Through social networks, this man began to search for him from Lost Paws NI, an organization that specializes in the search for missing dogs. As the days passed Nigel lost hope, until On April 26, they told him by phone that the puppy had been found.

“Cooper is a smart boy. Instinct led him back to a place he was familiar with. How he did it, I’ll never know, but he did it. No food, no shelter, no help, just dogged determination and that amazing nose. “A Lost Paws NI spokesperson told the Irish Mirror newspaper.

The dog walked to tobermorehis former home located approximately 65 kilometers away from Dungannon.

