Today, memes are a fashion that goes out of style a few days after being released, but there are specific cases that transcend and remain to fit into different images, no matter what topic is being discussed. That is the case of Cheemsa puppy Shiba Inu which actually bears the name of Balltze and that unfortunately he had been struggling with health problems for weeks.

Through social networks, which include Facebook and the Twitter official of the puppy, the owners confirmed on August 18 that the canine had passed away, this during an operation in which they were treating him for cancer. They even planned to take him to chemotherapy for a better recovery, but his body simply couldn’t take it anymore.

He fell asleep Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it was too late.

The story of Cheems It can be summed up by the fact that it was generated as a meme, since users found the photo in which this unique puppy had an unusual pose, so they used the image to decorate publications. Thus he became famous throughout the world, gaining fame and the nickname of Cheemssame as the one granted in the forums of Reddit for cheeseburgers.

Via: Facebook

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad that this kind of thing happens, I don’t just mean that an internet figure leaves, but a pet for their respective owners. However, now little Balltze has gone down in pop culture history.