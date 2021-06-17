We share the appeal of this as much as possible owner desperately looking for his beloved dog, whom he regards as a son. The puppy was stolen along with the car while he was for a moment inside a restaurant. Someone has taken away his beloved creature and now he would do anything to be able to hug him again.

Hunter Crisler is a guy living in Colorado, United States of America. He was taking a trip to the city of Jackson, Mississippi, in the US state, in his 2003 Cadillac Escalade. It was last May 12 and his vehicle was stolen.

The man is desperate and not for his car, but for his dog Smoke, who was inside the vehicle. He was at The Bulldog restaurant when the thieves broke the window of the pickup truck that was also carrying a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle. Smoke.

The boy immediately filed a complaint with the police, posting posters with the Smoke’s photo, hoping that someone will recognize him and help him hug his beloved little dog again.

He is five years old. I saved him when he was about two. He was the best dog I’ve ever met. He is friendly. If you call him, he’ll come straight to you. It doesn’t need a collar, none of that. He is a very sweet dog and I just need him. I can’t go home without him. I can’t give up on my son.

Someone help the boy find the stolen puppy along with the car

Unfortunately, the security cameras in the building where he was staying at the time of the theft did not work. Since that day there has been no news of Smoke.

Hopefully Hunter and Smoke can hug again soon. We sincerely hope that that day will come soon and that the dog is well, despite the bad adventure he is going through.