‘Puppy Love’ is a new romantic comedy starring Lucy Hale (‘Pretty Little Liars’) and Grant Gustin (‘The Flash’). This movie is based on ‘Puppyhood’, a digital series from BuzzFeed that went viral in 2015. In the new production, the story of Nicole and Max is told, who after a disastrous date decide to move away, but their dogs will bring them back together. If you want to see this romantic film, here we leave you all the information on where to see ‘Puppy Love’ on-line and free.

Watch here the official trailer for ‘Puppy Love’

Where to watch the movie ‘Puppy Love’ online?

At the moment, the movie ‘Puppy Love’ is available online on the Amazon Freevee application. This streaming service is completely free and with ads, but it is only enabled for the United States.

When was ‘Puppy Love’ released?

‘Puppy Love’ premiered online on August 18, 2023 on the Amazon Freevee streaming service. Directed by Reid and Nicholas Fabiano and starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, this new movie promises to be a hit with romance movie lovers.

Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin star in ‘Puppy Love.’ Photo: Amazon Freevee

What is ‘Puppy Love’ about?

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘Puppy Love’: “After a disastrous first date, wild girl Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers until they discover their dogs found a loving match—and now puppies! are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible parents, but they may end up finding love themselves.”

Cast of ‘Puppy Love’

Lucy Hale as Nicole Matthew

Grant Gustin as Max Stevenson

Nore Davis as Sid

Christine Lee as Shay

Al Miro as Hunter Fosterini

Rachel Risen as Lorraine

Jane Seymour as Diane Matthews

Corey Woods as Harper

Michael Hitchcock as Dr Hert

Sarah Peguero as Naomi

Ali Karr as Alistair

Dolores Drake as Blossom

Marc Gaudet as Sterling

Carlos Rodriguez as Carlos.

