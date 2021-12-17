When someone is in trouble, intervening is absolutely essential, so as not to leave anyone in trouble. As it happened for a poor man cub in the river with crocodiles, who risked his life. Alone he could not have saved himself. But here is some brave guys have decided to dive into the water, among the dangerous animals, for to be able to save it.

Photo source from krystal.frawley’s Facebook video. 5

This young couple taught everyone a lesson in courage and humanity by helping the dog that fell into the river Viejo, in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico. The animal was swept away by the strong current. Many people had flocked and the residents had already notified the authorities.

The dog was fighting for his life. The police intervened did nothing, because according to them it was in a too dangerous place. And they left him there, because it was more prudent that he go out alone so as not to risk human lives. Everyone was outraged by this solution.

Two boys, obviously not satisfied with the intervention of the authorities, decided to intervene. Because their conscience wouldn’t let them sleep in peace if they didn’t do something. So they put their own lives on the line for the furry one.

It was very risky, because there were gods near the dog huge crocodiles who had spotted him and were advancing towards him. The cub was at risk, but so were the two young ones. But they didn’t stop even in front of these mighty animals.

Puppy in the river with crocodiles, luckily two boys come to his rescue

Soon the young people, clinging to the branches, approached the dog. One of them kept an eye on the advancing crocodile. When the other gets to the animal, he takes it by the leg and puts it to safety.

Finally the puppy was safe. And also the two brave boys.