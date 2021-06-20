Who knows what fear in that period in which they were distant

This is a story that fills the heart with joy. The puppy is found after 3 months of research tirelessly. His human family looked for him everywhere and never gave up, because he knew that in the end he would embrace him again. And so it was. There woman can’t stop crying with joy when she meets him.

Nabila Mohamed is a young Argentinian woman who cried in despair when she lost all trace of her puppy, a dog named Congo. He didn’t know what happened to it. Suddenly he disappeared into thin air, but the family never lost sight of the goal: to find the sweet dog.

When he lost Congo Nabila kept looking for him, asking for help everywhere to be able to make sure that the dog could go home. Never lose hope and the puppy’s human mom did well, because the happy ending at some point arrived.

After 102 days of research, Nabila Mohamed was able to fulfill her greatest wish, to see her pet again. All thanks to the social networks to which she had turned in order to try to find her soul mate.

The young woman of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, in fact, he first shared the news on the searches, hoping that someone could help find Congo. And then when the happy ending came, he decided to give the good news to everyone, showing a photo of the reunion. A very tender meeting indeed.

Puppy found after 3 months, the reunion is creepy

After three months lost, this is the reunion.

A simple sentence accompanied by a click that gives a good idea of ​​how happy they are both, the dog and the woman.

Nabila not only made the news known to her loved ones but announced it loudly on social networks.