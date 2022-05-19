There’s a 5 year old childI repeat, only 5 years that he was not afraid of jump into the pool just to save a puppy dog ​​about to drown. A video posted on TikTok shows the courage of this child who threw himself into the pool to rescue that poor little dog who couldn’t do it alone.

Photo source from video on TikTok by pazcingolani

We usually tell stories of dogs that save people’s lives. But this time the opposite happened. We are in Argentina and a puppy in danger has found help in a small person, a child of only 5 years who can be called a hero in all respects.

It all started, as recorded by the surveillance cameras installed, when a German Shepherd puppy of just two months decided to play in the garden. He was dangerously close to the pool and intrigued the little dog got too close to the edge, ending up in the water.

The animal tries in all ways of stay afloat, but he is too small, he cannot swim well and after a while he starts to get tired. It seems at some point that he stops fighting to survive. But that’s when a hero enters the scene.

A 5-year-old boy noticed that his dog was drowning in home pool. And she did not hesitate to jump in to save him, as shown by the images of her published in a video that went viral on TikTok, published by her cousin. In a short time she got thousands of likes and millions of views.

Photo source from video on TikTok by pazcingolani

Puppy dog ​​is about to drown: the child is a hero

They were looking for the dog everywhere until my cousin sees him in the pool. The puppy was in the water for 15 minutes. My cousin jumped into the pool without thinking about it, thinking he was already dead. He had recently learned to swim and dived anyway.

Photo source from video on TikTok by pazcingolani

These are the words of the girl on TikTok, who then adds, underlining in another video that now the dog is fine: