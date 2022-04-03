Mila is a sweet little dog who moved everyone on TikTok in one video that quickly went viral, because it shows how much our dogs love us and cannot see us suffer. The puppy cries when tutor takes medication: Mila’s desperation is enormous when faced with an injection.

Photo source from video on TikTok by caonaldamila

Mila is an adorable Brazileiro Terrier or Fox Paulistinha puppy who loves her human dad madly, Rodinei Albuquerque. They live together in Jundiaí, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Sao Paulo, part of the Macro Metropolitana Paulista mesoregion and the microregion of Jundiaí.

Mila is already very famous on TikTok and Instagram and many followers follow her. On December 28 last a video about her went viral due to the tenderness of the images. Mila was worried about Rodinei because she had to take it as usual insulin.

Mila super protective when I apply insulin she suffers with me, poor thing.

This is the comment of Rodinei who published on TikTok, on the sweet puppy channel, the video showing that the dog cries just to see his human dad with the syringe in hand. When he starts saying that she is sick, Mila does not lose sight of him and cries with him. The man believes that, if he could, Mila would have gladly removed the syringe from her hands, believing she would make him feel better.

Photo source from video on TikTok by caonaldamila

Puppy cries when tutor takes medication – isn’t she adorable?

Mila never leaves Rodinei, for no reason in the world: she is always by his side and she always makes sure that he is fine, because she loves him more than anything else in this world.

Photo source from video on TikTok by caonaldamila

The video quickly went viral with thousands of views, thousands of likes and even thousands of sweet comments.