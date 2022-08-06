A kitten was released by the police and remained imprisoned in the engine compartment of a car parked on the outskirts of Florence, between via del Rosso Fiorentino and via dei Vanni. The intervention of the agents dates back to yesterday afternoon: to alert them citizens recalled by the meow of the animal.

From what emerged it seems that he was stuck from the previous night. The policemen, also tracked down to the owner of the car, thanks to the intervention of a coachbuilder and using a jack, managed to free the kitten.

During the intervention, the road where in the meantime many people had crowded was also blocked. The puppy then found ‘home’: a young woman offered to look after him.