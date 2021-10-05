The news of a puppy arrested always leaves you speechless. What could a dog have done to end up in handcuffs? What on earth could a sweet face like the one protagonist of this story be accused of? It seems that the agents had to intervene because the dog kept on disturb motorcyclists and passers-by in Praia Grande.

There PG News Litoral Instagram page told a very special story, of a dog who was arrested by officers on charges of disturbing motorcyclists and passers-by. The cub is considered to be the greatest motorcycle stalker in the entire South American country. They called him Caramel Bill.

According to the accusers, it seems that Caramel Bill has already attacked almost 2 thousand motorcyclists during his short life. And the Police had to intervene in order to ensure that it no longer caused damage to other people. Triggering the handcuffs to his paws.

Now I can walk in peace on the street.

This is the comment of a citizen who evidently feels safer now that Caramel Bill lies behind bars, obviously joking about a really funny and curious fact, which made everyone who came across the news smile.

Like any criminal, this very dangerous dog was also taken away from the car with flashing lights. And he arrived as a thug in the police station, but the officers released him immediately: impossible resist its nose.

Puppy arrested and released a few hours later

The arrest did not last even 24 hours and in a short time the dog was already released and cleared of charges of disturbing motorcyclists and passers-by. Everything ended well for him, but who knows if the dog has realized that maybe he should take it slower.

Who knows if the agents will still have to intervene or if he understood the lesson and ended up almost behind bars.

