This is a very sweet story of friendship, one that should be shared because they are good for the heart and give hope for a better world. Because we know that animals can be more “human” than we could be in a lifetime. As the puppy and chick protagonists of this adorable, intense, extraordinary, unique friendship scene.

Up TikTok last Monday 4 October 2021 the story of a puppy with a chick appeared that made everyone who witnessed the scene smile. We are in the United States of America and the protagonists of this really sweet story are a puppy dog ​​and his new friend, a little yellow chick.

Everyone loves puppy videos, because they are cuddly and sweet. As shown by this new video that appeared on social networks, which was made by the owner of the little dog. The puppy is really sweet with his friend, who is practically less than half of him.

The puppy seems to want to protect and cuddle the little bird who also seems very tired and sleepy. While it seems to have to collapse from sleep at any moment, the chick receives the support of its four-legged friend.

The puppy lowers his head and welcomes the chick so as not to fall asleep. A simply adorable and unique scene that the owner rightly thought to share with all the other users on social networks, to tell a small gesture of love.

Photo source from TikTok cutepetowner

The friendship story between the puppy and the chick goes viral on TikTok

The publication of the video has conquered everyone on TikTok, reaching more than 93 million views, 10 million reactions and thousands of comments.

How can you resist so much sweetness? Impossible and in fact you too will be captured by their tender friendship.