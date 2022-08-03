He survived by a miracle
Terrible abandonment in the Municipality of Pratovecchio Stia, an Italian municipality in the province of Arezzo, in Tuscany. Dog puppies in a sack thrown under a bridge destining them to certain death. And in fact they are all dead, only one managed to survive by a miracle. The mayor of the Tuscan municipality reported the incident.
There were six newborn puppies. Someone closed them in a sack and threw them under a bridge, in the Santa Maria area.
They found them i ENPA volunteers. All died except one, who was saved. Death occurred from serious injuries. The volunteers, who passed by by chance, signaled their presence.
Dog puppies in a sack thrown under a bridge, the Mayor’s complaint
Nicolò Calerimayor of the Municipality of Pratovecchio Stia, reports on Facebook what happened:
A HORRIBLE GESTURE IN OUR TERRITORY THAT TOMORROW I WILL REPORT TO THE CARABINIERI.
In recent days, unfortunately, a horrible action has been taken in our area. Fortunately, the effects of which were mitigated, but unfortunately not canceled, by the action of some ENPA volunteers. In the Santa Maria area, some newborn dog puppies were closed in a sack and thrown under a bridge, a horrible practice that I thought had already been consigned to history and that instead someone obviously still incomprehensibly conceives. Luckily the sack got caught on a branch and luck would have it that some young ENPA volunteers, passing by chance from that place, noticed it and were able to recover the poor puppies. (…). On Monday morning, I will personally report this crime to the commander of the carabinieri station, but if anyone has information on it, please let us know. The condition of her mother is also a cause for concern. Having milk at this time, she runs serious risks. Thanks to the ENPA volunteers for the rescue and for all they are doing.
