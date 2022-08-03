Terrible abandonment in the Municipality of Pratovecchio Stia, an Italian municipality in the province of Arezzo, in Tuscany. Dog puppies in a sack thrown under a bridge destining them to certain death. And in fact they are all dead, only one managed to survive by a miracle. The mayor of the Tuscan municipality reported the incident.

Photo source from Facebook of nicolo.caleri

There were six newborn puppies. Someone closed them in a sack and threw them under a bridge, in the Santa Maria area.

They found them i ENPA volunteers. All died except one, who was saved. Death occurred from serious injuries. The volunteers, who passed by by chance, signaled their presence.

Dog puppies in a sack thrown under a bridge, the Mayor’s complaint

Nicolò Calerimayor of the Municipality of Pratovecchio Stia, reports on Facebook what happened:

A HORRIBLE GESTURE IN OUR TERRITORY THAT TOMORROW I WILL REPORT TO THE CARABINIERI.