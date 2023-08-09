Puppies | Dalmatian gave birth to a giant litter and died – Now grandmother Rilla, a German shepherd and a golden retriever take care of the puppies

Three artificial mothers were found for sixteen Dalmatian puppies.

SeinäjoEN a pregnant dalmatian carrying a huge litter was brought to a rural animal clinic on monday evening. The estimate was that there would be fourteen puppies.

There was a doctor and two nurses on the evening shift. The condition of the mother Dalmatian was found to be critical. Employees on leave had to be called to help. The surgery revealed that there were a total of sixteen puppies in the womb.

“That’s a really big number of puppies. The doctor said it’s the biggest litter he’s operated on in his career. Sixteen is a big number, regardless of breed,” CEO of veterinary clinic Takala Titta Pöytälaakso says.

The surgery was quick. One veterinarian supervised the anesthesia, another doctor operated, one nurse assisted and three other nurses were receiving the puppies. Pöytälaakso was also present.

The mother died after the operation, despite long efforts to revive her. However, the puppies survived, and their first colostrums were taken from the mother.

For puppies had to find permanent nurses, so the clinic and the breeder started looking for surrogate mothers. Rilla, the mother of a dead Dalmatian, was brought to the clinic, who was conveniently falsely pregnant. It took care of its eight puppies to a dog breeder.

“He received the puppies nicely and started cleaning them and taking care of them with us. There, the granny dog ​​has taken on a great nursing role,” says Pöytälaakso.

Four of the puppies were taken to Laihia to be cared for by the German shepherd Bom, and the other four to Jyväskylä to the Lila golden retriever. They both had earlier puppies that had already grown up a bit.

Becoming a surrogate mother is facilitated by either a false pregnancy or a previous litter. The dogs were tested to see if they would start nursing Dalmatian puppies, and yes they did. According to Pöytälaakso, everything depends on whether the mother accepts the puppies.

In the case of Dalmatians, you couldn’t put a small dog in the task, because when Dalmatians start growing, they need a rather large mother.

The artificial mothers were found using a Facebook update. According to Pöytälaakso, there were a lot of contacts.

German shepherd Bom accepted four Dalmatians as puppies in Laihia. One of my own puppies next to me.