Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, really liked it.

At every race on the Formula 1 calendar you get a taste of the local culture. The same goes for the Miami GP. In case you missed that part, all drivers made a spectacular entrance one by one, with cheerleaders, LL Cool J and an orchestra conducted by Will.i.am. Only Americans can come up with something like that.

The organization undoubtedly thought they had created something really cool, but not everyone agreed. The whole show received mixed reactions on the internet. And the drivers were not all honored by the introduction.

As expected, this kind of fuss is on Max Verstappen absolutely not spent. “Some people like to be in the spotlight. Other people don’t. I personally don’t, so it goes without saying that what they did today was unnecessary for me.”

Max wasn’t the only one who didn’t have to. Other drivers were also skeptical about the whole charade. Alonso for example, indicated that he was not a fan of this kind of festivities just before the race. Russell don’t like it either, because he now had to stand in the sun for half an hour in his racing suit.

Lando Norris even spoke for everyone by saying that “none of the drivers like it.” However, he missed the point, because there was someone who did enjoy the show introduction. You guessed it, that was natural Lewis Hamilton.

“They’re trying new things, they’re trying to improve the show and I fully support that,” said Hamilton. He also thought it was very cool that LL Cool J and Will.i.am were there because he is a big fan of both rappers.

Apart from fanboy Hamilton, there were therefore not so many fans of the American show park. But the organization of the GP of Miami probably doesn’t care about that. We are therefore curious to see what they will pull out of the closet next year. Who knows, the drivers will come riding in one by one on an elephant, with a fanfare led by Mr. T and commentary by MC Hammer.

