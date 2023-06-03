Pupo’s shocking letter: “I too, like Impagnatiello, am stressed”

Pupo wrote a letter commenting on the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old in the seventh month of pregnancy, killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello.

In a letter written to DagospyEnzo Ghinazzi commented on the words of Alessandro Impagnatiello, who motivated the crime by claiming to be stressed by the two parallel relationships he had undertaken and which both Giulia and his other girlfriend had discovered.

“I too, like Alessandro Impagnatiello, am a bit stressed by the management of two sentimental relationships that have lasted for thirty-five years, but I want to reassure everyone and especially my two women, my wife Anna and my partner Patricia, I have no intention of killing nobody” wrote Pupo.

The singer then continues: “This story is not only the tragedy involving two poor families, but it is the drama of a generation of kids who can no longer bear anything. It is the result of the emptiness and hypocrisy of the society we live in. A crazy and absurd context in which the true and the false are mixed to the point of no longer being able to distinguish them”.

According to Pupo: “There are those who yell and yell that a solution urgently needs to be found, so that events like this don’t happen again. But what world do they live in? It is like saying that there must be no more wars and that people must stop hating and killing each other! What the fuck does he mean?”

“This is not how the new generations are educated and trained! We know very well that life is a challenge, a bloody struggle, a daily war and that no one ever gives you anything and this is what we should communicate to the kids. To these increasingly lost and desperate ‘poor fellows’ who, faced with the first problem, the first obstacle, give up and lose their heads ”concluded the singer in his letter.