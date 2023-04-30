Pupo will no longer go to Moscow to participate, as a juror, in the final of the Road to Yalta festival scheduled for May 2 in the Kremlin. The singer himself made it known in a voice message to Dagospia.

“The unpredictable, the impossible happened around my eventual participation in the Road to Yalta festival. By virtue of reflections and absorbed in my thoughts on the journey I am making from Lugano to the city of Spa, in Belgium, where I will stop for a few days to remarry and reflect again, I have decided not to leave for Moscow”, the words of the singer .

“Certainly it doesn’t depend on the controversies and on everything that has happened in recent days – said Pupo in the audio message – but it depends on a fact that I will explain to you later, because my habit is always to be very clear and loyal with everyone, regardless of who the interlocutors are”.