Although months have passed since their separation, on the web there is nothing but talk about Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. After the scandal that emerged regarding the casinos in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas, further details on the matter were brought to light by baby. Over the last few hours, the artist has let himself go to an unprecedented confession. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

During the last period, Francesco Totti ended up in the crosshairs of the news on social media due to some rumors that emerged about suspicious transfers destined for the casinos of Monte Carlo, London and Las Vegas. To make a intervention on such a delicate subject it was Pupo who spent a dark period in the course of his life.

Since word got out that Bank of Italy was analyzing the suspicions regarding the economic operations that would have occurred in the casinos, the artist has spilled the beans. There revelation was released to the “National newspaper”. These were hers words:

I played poker with Francesco Totti only once, on the occasion of a solidarity tournament organized to raise funds for earthquake victims in L’Aquila, which was broadcast on La7.

The former columnist of the Big Brother VIP expressed his worry for the risk that Francesco Totti could be finished in gamble:

I remember looking into his eyes, I immediately realized that he was very passionate about the game. In my opinion, Totti is a good, sensitive and generous person, characteristics that unfortunately are almost always present in people affected by gambling addiction.

Francesco Totti: Noemi Bocchi’s ex-husband intervenes on their relationship

In reference to what is happening after the separation between Ilary Blasi and Totti, theex husband by Noemi Bocchi has decided to break the silence. TO It’s not The Arenathe man said: