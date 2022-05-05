Lavrov and “Chocolate ice cream”: Pupo guest of “Let’s pretend that”, the program by Maurizio Costanzo and Carlotta Quadri broadcast on R101

After talking about his upcoming tour in Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany, pressed by Maurizio Costanzo, baby he said: “I decided to stay a bit away from television and do my concerts because then you know they ask me questions about Russia and I don’t want to answer. I don’t talk about these things, I’m for the non-simplification of these stories, so I prefer not to take part in TV programs “. She then continued: “I did a very nice private concert for Lavrovthe foreign minister, several years ago and he’s a big fan of mine – I think he is today too – and he sang Chocolate ice cream which was his favorite song ”.

Pupo, Lavrov and the interview with Maurizio Costanzo on R101

“Good that”, the comment of Maurizio Costanzo.

baby: “But it’s not like you want to ban people from singing Chocolate Ice Cream.”

Maurizio Costanzo: “But imagine, I think of Lavrov’s face singing Chocolate Ice Cream, I could pay any amount to see it.”

baby: “I have given many interviews in recent times talking about my relationship that has lasted for 50 years with Russian popular culture; I am also a good expert in literature, mathematics, Russian music, but then when they invite me to talk about these things in Italy there is, in my opinion, the right climate to be able to express, if not in a context of simplification that I do not like, what in reality should be discussed. We want peace, we want peace in the world “.

Maurizio Costanzo: “Then you who are intimate with these call them and tell them to leave Ukraine alone”.

baby: “For Easter I also exchanged greetings with the Ukrainian ambassador, I know him very well because he lives 100 meters from my house in Rome and I often went to him because I am on the side of the people, both Ukrainians and Russians , who are cousins ​​”.

