Pupo sings “Bella ciao” at the opening of the music festival in the Kremlin

The news of Pupo’s participation as a member of the jury at Road to Yalta, the Russian international music festival now in its fifth edition, has gone around the weband where – as announced on the official site – the “Soviet songs about the war will be performed in various languages ​​of the world in duet with the stars of the Russian stage” and the Italian singer is the “special guest”, as it is reported emphatically on the home page .

It will open on April 29 at the State Kremlin Palace. Pupo’s participation is also highlighted on Instagram: the “legendary Italian, the singer who conquered Russian hearts a long time ago – it is written – was a member of the jury in 2021 and was even the protagonist on our stage with a song”. In the video clip Pupo together with his Italian colleague Thomas Grazioso, the Russian singer Ernest Matskiavichius and the musicians of the Otta-Orchestra sang Bella ciao on the stage of the event which two years ago took place as per tradition in Yalta, in Crimea.

It is not the first time that Pupo has flown to Russia for professional reasons, given that he is much loved by the Russians, but certainly in 2021 the situation was certainly very different from the current one. Contacted, the artist declined to comment.

