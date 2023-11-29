Pupo, made up from Sanremo on his return to Russia. The singer is talked about

baby thinks again and flies in Russia, he does it in great secrecy but the news filters through. Last Saturday evening, in fact, you received an invitation to the Moscow broadcast: “The legends of Retro FM” and performed in front of the public. But only a few months ago, last May – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – Pupo himself had made it known that he would never go to Russia again, that he had been threatened and had to decline the invitation to participate in the Russian Sanremo Festival. Pupo had declared: “I give up for protect my family And the people who work with me“. All forgotten, Pupo went on stage and even shouted: “Russia, I love you”.

baby he had also ended up at the center of a controversy just a few days ago, for essentially saying that the Sanremo Festival was driven. “At Sanremo 2010 the song ‘Italia amore mio’, sung by me with Emanuele Filiberto and the tenor Luca Canonici, yes ranked second amidst the controversy, but in reality – explained Pupo – had won the festival. Except that before the final the Rai top management had received a phone call from the Presidency of the Republicthey feared the scandal of a representative of the House of Savoy in first place in Sanremo and so we agreed on second place”. At the time the President of the Republic was Giorgio Napolitano and at the top of Rai sat the president Paolo Garimberti and the general director Mauro Masi while the festival was hosted by Antonella Clerics.

