Pupo in the jury at the ‘Russian Sanremo’. The Tuscan singer, born Enzo Ghinazzi, is presented as one of the jurors of the ‘Road to Yalta’ singing competition, scheduled in Moscow, in a theater housed in the Kremlin palace, from today to 2 May. Pupo is one of the 8 jurors of the singing event in which two Italian artists, Cassandra De Rosa and Simone Romano also participate. Pupo’s presence, in particular, arouses discussion and fuels the debate on social media also in the light of the declared objectives of the Festival while the war between Ukraine and Russia is underway. “The aims of the Festival are as follows: to introduce foreign spectators to Russian musical traditions and to strengthen the authentic image of the Soviet soldier-liberator; Development of event tourism and positioning of the Republic of Crimea as an integral part of Russia; Preservation of historical memory and continuity of generations based on the art of singing about the Great Patriotic War and the heroism of the Soviet people,” the event website reads.

Pupo, long appreciated in Russia, was also the protagonist of one of the videos that promoted the event. On April 7, the clip of Bella Ciao performing with Thomas Grazioso, the Russian singer Ernest Matskiavichius and the Otta-Orchestra was published on the festival’s Instagram profile. In the post coupled with the video, Pupo is introduced as “the legendary Italian, the singer who conquered Russian hearts a long time ago”. Furthermore, Pupo “was a member of the jury in 2021 and also performed on stage with a song”: in fact, Bella Ciao.