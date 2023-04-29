Pupo will take part in the Russian San Remo. According to reports from Il Messaggero, the Italian singer and TV presenter has been selected among the jury members of Road to Yalta, the patriotic song festival organized by the Kremlin and which will begin on May 2 with a gala evening at the State Palace. News that risks triggering a diplomatic incident, given that all the artists have been branded as “tired of the perfidy of the United States” and therefore share Russia’s values.

Pupo is considered a music star in Moscow and more generally in Eastern European countries. In addition to him on the jury there will be Denis Maidanov (deputy chairman of the culture committee of the Duma), Mikhail Shvydkoi (former culture minister), Vadim Volchenko (Crimean tourism minister) and Kay Metov (Russian singer). Contacted by Il Messaggero, Pupo’s press office announced that the artist “doesn’t make any statements about his participation in the festival and more generally about the war in Ukraine”. A silence that however will risk making a lot, a lot of noise.

This year’s is an encore participation for Pupo who had already participated in this festival in 2021, a year before Russia decided to invade Ukraine and make enemies of the whole West.