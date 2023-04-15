In the Kursk region, pupils of an orphanage were massively poisoned by vape liquid

In the Kursk region, pupils of the Okhochevsk orphanage were massively poisoned by vape liquid. This is reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

Due to poisoning, children complain of headaches, vomiting and pressure. Employees of the shelter for the socially disadvantaged said that his pupils are increasingly in the first-aid post, some of them have become too aggressive and agitated. Teenagers are often spotted on the street smoking vapes.

Also, a 15-year-old pupil of an orphanage with similar symptoms turned to the doctors. She reported that she had not smoked vapes recently, but had abused it before. The institution is currently being checked by police officers and psychologists.

On April 11, the State Duma adopted a law to tighten the circulation of vapes, as well as a complete ban on their sale to children. According to the law, a ban is introduced on the circulation of liquids for vapes, including nicotine-free ones, which contain various flavorings and additives that increase nicotine addiction.

On April 13, the lower house of parliament also adopted in the third reading a law on strengthening administrative responsibility for introducing minors to smoking tobacco and vaping. The fine for selling such products to children will now be 40-60 thousand rubles for citizens (now it is 20-40 thousand rubles), 150-300 thousand rubles for officials (now – 40-70 thousand rubles), and 400-600 thousand rubles for legal entities (now – 150-300 thousand rubles).