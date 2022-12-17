Pupi Avati at the Fratelli d’Italia party in Rome: “Today’s cinema looks neither to the right nor to the left, but Meloni moves me”

The director, screenwriter, film producer and writer from Bologna is among the protagonists of the party organized by Brothers of Italy in Piazza del Popolo a Rome on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the party. And just during an intervention, from the stage of the Capital Pupi Avati at first he distances himself from any political identification, emphasizing: “I am well aware that those who say they are neither right nor left are eventually labeled as right. But I am my films. The first ones were sessattottini, because they were affected by that climate, but after that I’ve always just been myself.”

Who then asks if today’s cinema looks left or right, the director replies clearly: “I’ve never had these squeamishnesses. Tomorrow I’ll try to pass on some experience. I started this work surrounded by masters like Fellini, Antonioni, De Sica, and now? Films cost a lot money, but much of it is no longer culture.” Then he talks about his latest movie“Dante”: “It came out four months ago and is still eighth in the Cinetel rankings. It’s proof that the public is underestimated. It’s not made up of idiots. Italians ask for more”.

Finally, a few words about Giorgia Meloni: “I think she is a woman of enormous strength and equally personal coherence. It moves me to think that such a petite woman is grappling with such a responsibility. We shouldn’t all be happy that a woman made it to the palace Chigi?”. In short for Pupi Avati Meloni passed the government exam. Now the most difficult challenge awaits her, solving the problems of the Italians.

