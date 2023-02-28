Pupi Avati on Lucio Dalla: “He became homosexual after wrong hormone treatment”

According to Pupi Avati, Lucio Dalla was not born homosexual, but he became one, due to an incorrect hormonal treatment that would have changed his personality. He stated it in an interview released today, February 28, 2022, on The print.

Lucio Dalla underwent hormone treatment at a young age. A treatment that caused him hypertrichosis and which probably also caused him psychological disturbances. However, it is unthinkable that it affected his sexual orientation, which was never openly declared.

Although science has spoken of homosexuality as a set of factors, Pupi Avati is convinced that we are all born heterosexual and that as we grow up, external factors lead us to become homosexuals.