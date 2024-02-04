Spot Pupa in Sanremo: fortunately today homosexuality only obsesses some…

Regarding the Pupa commercial for Sanremo 2024, published in preview by the “Affaritaliani” website, the former senator of the League Simone Pillon said: “This commercial falls within the framework of the normalization of homosexual relationships at all costs. If it leaves us adults indifferent, it is instead a powerful tool of indoctrination for kids.”

READ ALSO: Pupa commercial in Sanremo, controversy rages: Affari success after the scoop

READ ALSO: Pupa, the shock commercial for Sanremo: controversy rages, watch the exclusive video

READ ALSO: Pillon against the Pupa commercial: “It seriously harms the health of young people”

But is the adult Simone Pillon certain that the commercial left him indifferent, as it left myself and most people indifferent? Perhaps a psychologist could explain why the presence of homosexual people on earth for so long, may be an obsession for some. His concern (his, not most people's) is that the commercial will become a powerful indoctrination tool for kids. And do you see girls in love with their classmate, or boys in love with their classmate, changing their minds after seeing the commercial and falling in love with classmates of the same sex? Bullshit. Fortunately, most people are not obsessed with homosexuality. Even the Church, which unfortunately for centuries has heavily influenced the spread of prejudices on homosexuality, today especially with Pope Francis, seems to change its mind. It's a shame that it hasn't yet decided to modify or completely eliminate the terrible paragraphs of the Catechism regarding homosexuality.