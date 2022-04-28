There Pupa and the Nerdy will arrive at the airing of its final on May 3, 2022. The presenter Barbara D’Urso once again she managed to attract attention to herself. On the jury prominent names such as Federico fashion style, Antonella Elia and Soleil Rises.

The latter is furious with one of the competitors, as well as an old acquaintance of his. We are talking about Gianmarco Onestini. There are some interesting previews on the final of La Pupa and the Nerdy. An edition that made a lot of talk about itself, dividing public opinion in two.

Many viewers who appreciated the innovations brought to the field, always keeping the attention high. Others, on the other hand, were disappointed to the point of defining it as mediocre. Again Barbara continues to talk about herself, for better or for worse.

But let’s go back to Soleil It rises and to diatribe had with Honesty. As everyone will remember, the nerd is an old acquaintance of her, because she is her ex-boyfriend Luca’s brother. La Sorge lashes out against the couple formed by Mila Suarez and Gianmarco.

The two receive a zero vote and the whole raises controversy and strong clashes in the studio. But to support Soleil’s ideas is also the public present that, apparently, does not look favorably on competitors who are whistled and create chaos.

Another judge, Antonella Elia, arrives to intervene on the matter, inviting the public not to take sides and not to rage against the Onestini-Suarez couple.

In short, we understand that this final will be really hilarious. We will certainly see some good ones. Interesting curiosities are also planned for the pupa Elena Morali. You will be made a particular proposal. But more importantly, the winner of this new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show will finally be announced.