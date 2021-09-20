This is the story of a brave one cub finding an injured bird and does not turn away. He decides to take care of him, also because he was strongly at risk: the dog also defended him fromattack of a cat who was ready to take advantage of the situation, to play a little with him. Here is his incredible story.

On June 24, Elisha Jamieson, who resides in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, posted a beautiful video on a Facebook group that captivated everyone. The protagonist, her 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier puppy, Pepper, who saved a small sparrow.

Dogs can be very kind. Pepper is the proof of this. His family loves him very much and has passed on that love by giving it to a little bird that has just fallen from the nest at the top of the house. When she saw him lying on the lawn, she gently picked it up and carried it inside.

Elisha Jamieson went to look for Pepper in the living room where she loves to rest. And he found the dog watching over the bird, so that the two cats who live with them wouldn’t attack him.

He goes crazy every time cats bring a dead bird: he will bark at them until they are big and then he will guard the body.

The woman, noticing her little dog’s care for the defenseless, decided to help him and put him in the garden in the hope that his parents would see him and take him home. But since no one came, he took him to the vet.

The doctor said that if it weren’t for Pepper, the bird would surely have died. The bird was then sent to the RSPCA, an association that promotes animal welfare, to be cared for until it returns to its natural habitat.

