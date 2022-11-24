Puotila shooting | The crime title tells about the police’s current suspicions – This is what is known about the events of Puotila

A man born in 1988 died in the shooting. A fatal shooting in a public place is rare in Finland.

On Meripellontie A shooting incident took place in Helsinki’s Puotila on Wednesday afternoon, in which one person died.

According to the police, a man born in 1988 died at the scene, near the Puotila marina. A man born in 1968 is suspected of the crime.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but according to the police, the name of the crime may change as the investigation progresses.

The title of criminal suspicion would point in the direction that, at least on Wednesday, the police still had no clear information that the act had been planned. However, when the events are fresh, it is not worth drawing conclusions that go too far.

The police reported on the incident on the messaging service Twitter on Wednesday.

In the middle A fatal shooting in broad daylight in a public place is very rare in Finland. There are still a number of key questions about Puotila’s Wednesday events.

The police have not commented on what led to the shooting. The police have not commented on whether the men already knew each other before.

The shooting took place in front of the grill in Puotila. According to the eyewitnesses interviewed by HS, both men arrived in cars. When HS arrived, the cars were still parked facing each other.

Interviewed by HS witnesses reported that several shots were fired at the scene. According to witnesses, attempts were made to revive the victim of the shooting and eventually the body was covered with a sheet.

Suspect according to HS’s information, came to the place in a car owned by a Finnish financial company. HS has not been able to confirm whether it is a leasing car.

HS reached the man who owns the car in which the shooting victim arrived. The owner of the car did not want to comment further on the events. The man said that he is not sure who has been using the car.

Director of investigations Tuomas Lindholm told HS on Wednesday that the investigation is in its early stages and that’s why the police cannot tell exactly what happened.

Lindholm said that there were eyewitnesses to the shooting, but bystanders were not in danger. According to him, it was about the situation between the victim and the suspect.