“For the treatment ofhepatitis C we have drugs that allow 99.9% of patients to be cured; while for theDelta hepatitisa disease for which we had no therapies, a drug is finally available that has given us great results in compassionate studies, even with patients with advanced disease”. So Massimo Puoti, director of infectious diseases at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, speaking on the sidelines of the Simit conference (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) underway in Rome.

Very important, he underlines, is the screening for hepatitis C which “at the moment is aimed at patients with a history of addiction and at the general population born between 1969 and 1989. With drugs we get a cure and therefore these patients they can no longer transmit the infection. As for Delta hepatitis, we await the marketing of the drug”.