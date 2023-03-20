Russia “ready to discuss” China’s peace plan for war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, when he welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Moscow. “We have carefully studied China’s plan for a peaceful solution in Ukraine” and “we respect China’s initiatives for a peaceful solution in Ukraine”, added the Kremlin leader. For his part, Xi said that he will “always consider Putin a friend” and said he was convinced that Russian citizens will support Vladimir Putin in the next presidential elections in 2024. “Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in recent years in terms successes and prosperity of the country,” Xi said.



03:46