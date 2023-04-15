EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“You feel a bit sad when you see your beach and your island disappearing,” says Michel Sinisterra, an agronomy student at the Universidad del Pacífico. She is 19 years old. She was born and raised on Punta Soldado Island, in the Colombian Pacific, eating borojó, a tropical fruit, and shrimp sudado. In the last four decades, the Afro-descendant community on the island has seen around 600 meters from their home disappear due to rising sea levels.

He research group in Oceanography and Coastal Engineering from the National University of Colombia, Oceánicos, has studied coastal erosion on Isla Punta Soldado since 2019. The team has collected data, developed wave and current models for the area, and implemented programs to support adaptation to the climate change in the community. And they have concluded that times of sea level rise, flooding, and increased coastal erosion, when sediment loss leads to parts of the coastline disappearing, have coincided with the El Niño phenomenon.

Several weather agencies forecast the return of the El Niño phenomenon in 2023 or early next year. In Colombia, the government has warned that the decreased rainfall in the Caribbean and Andean regions associated with it, it can negatively affect the agricultural sectors. Researchers from the Oceanic group warn that, for the community of Isla Punto Soldado and other populations in the Pacific, the El Niño phenomenon means rising sea levels, floods and coastal erosion, with possible catastrophic consequences.

Communities displaced by the sea

Isla Punta Soldado is located in the southwest of the Bay of Buenaventura, 40 minutes by boat from the city of Buenaventura. The island has several hectares of mangrove forests. In some parts, the trees are so dense that sunlight does not touch the surface. To the west it has several meters of beach that constantly changes with the rise and fall of the tide. It is also an important location for migratory shorebirds. More than 14 different species can be observed on the island.

In the south of Punta Soldado lives a fishing community of about 500 people. They are all Afro-Colombian. The community was formed more than a hundred years ago by fishermen from different parts of the Pacific, says Doña Gladys Romero Caicedo, the legal representative of the community council of the black community of Punta Soldado. In recent years, the community has had to relocate three times due to rising sea levels, in 1998, 2011, and 2020.

Aerial view of a stretch of coastline in Punta Soldado. Ocean Research Group and Coastal Solutions program

Breynner Obregón Caicedo is 30 years old, works at the Punta Soldado travel and tourism agency and is one of the community leaders. He loves soccer, social work and the environment. His family was displaced by the most recent flooding on the islands. “We have already been affected by the El Niño phenomenon and it is something that fills one with great sadness,” he says.

In addition to coastal erosion on Isla Punta Soldado, there are problems due to deforestation and a decrease in fishing, explains Obregón. Today, the community’s fishermen have to sail farther out to sea and work longer hours to catch the same amount of fish and shellfish as they did a few years ago. “We no longer fish the same as before, we no longer fish the same as before,” says Doña Gladys, who has lived her entire life on the island, referring to the activity of collecting piangua, a typical and delicious mollusk from the Colombian Pacific. . As she explains, species of fish such as the sierra, the burique, the sheriff and the machetajo are increasingly scarce.

However, Obregón says that Punta Soledad beach has also filled the community “with a lot of happiness.” “We have not suffered forced displacement, nor have we been in conflict with armed groups,” he says.

The fishing community found in Isla Punta Soldado a refuge from the armed conflict in Colombia and the violence in Buenaventura, one of the most violent cities on the continent, where the civilian population recently blocked the entrance roads to the municipality as an act of protest to demand the presence of the Government to control the violence of recent months. However, they now have their own battle against the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, exacerbated by climate change.

The effects of El Nino

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation or ENSO (for its acronym in English) is one of the most important meteorological patterns on the planet, due to its global influence on the climate. This pattern has three stages in which the conditions and temperatures in the Pacific Ocean oscillate: the El Niño phenomenon, when the temperatures in the ocean are higher than average; the La Niña phenomenon, when temperatures are lower than average; and the ENSO-neutral stage, a transition period in which temperatures are close to the historical average.

In March of this year The La Niña phenomenon is over, or the lowest temperature phase of the cycle, which lasted 18 months. The Pacific is currently in the ENSO-neutral phase and the forecasts Forecasters suggest that El Niño will begin to appear in the middle or end of this year (or at the beginning of next year).

Residents of Punta Soldado work on the coast of the island. Ocean Research Group and Coastal Solutions program

Additionally, studies and reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggest that global warming is increasing the frequency, intensity, and duration of extreme events such as El Niño. For this reason, it is very possible that on Isla Punta Soldado “there will be a super-significant rise in sea level,” explains Natalia Zapata Delgado, a member of the Oceanic group and who has studied wave and current models in the area, as part of from his master’s degree in hydraulic resources at the National University.

When the sea level rises, there is more water, which means that the currents get stronger and the waves are bigger (up to 1.5 meters), increasing the capacity to carry sediment and accelerating erosion of the coast.

The models of the Oceanic group predict that in the next El Niño phenomena, the sea level will rise between 30 and 60 centimeters in the tropical Pacific. This can lead to flooding of 20 meters or more, says Johann Khamil Delgado Gallego, a member of the Oceanics group and a doctoral student in civil and hydraulic engineering at Cornell University in the United States. For example, in 1998, during the El Niño phenomenon, the sea level on the island rose 35 centimeters and the sea waves reached the center of the town, located 100 meters from the beach.

Floods may be temporary, but the negative effects will be permanent for the community and ecosystems. In the Bay of Buenaventura, the months with the highest tides are October and November. Delgado says that “two months with very high tides are enough to destroy the infrastructure in the town.”

Not only the infrastructure is affected. Several hectares of mangroves have died during the most recent floods. “Today we call it a mangrove cemetery,” says Breynnel Obregón, adding that at least “dead trees preserve many species of insects and other animals.” Although mangroves have adapted to survive with salty water, worldwide coastal erosion and sudden rise in sea level destroy them and affect their ability to sequester carbon.

Dead trees in the Punta Soldado mangrove swamp. Ocean Research Group and Coastal Solutions program

More information

Possible solutions

“You feel like there is no hope,” says student Michel Sinisterra, describing the 2020 floods, when the beach in the south of Isla Punta Soldado completely disappeared. However, in 2021 “something unexpected happened”. With the La Niña phenomenon, “the beach returned,” she explains.

Oceanic researchers were surprised by the rapid recovery of the beach when they visited the island that year. They estimate that around 150 meters of coastline have been recovered. The return from the beach also benefited migratory birds. In 2020, they recorded 500 birds during the high tide months. In 2021, during the same months, they counted 5,000 birds.

This motivated a group to look for new economic opportunities that benefit the community. Sinisterra, Obregón and other young people formed a group called Playa Viva that seeks to improve the quality of life in their community and care for the environment. Right now, they are focused on promoting community tourism.

However, the researchers from the National University warn that the recovery of the beach may not be permanent. Punta Soldado is a barrier island, that is, an island whose topography constantly changes with the currents of the sea.

With the possible considerable rise in sea level and coastal erosion with the El Niño phenomenon, the team considers that it is necessary to strengthen monitoring and data collection to design risk management strategies with the community. “To make correct decisions, we need more data,” says Ballantyne Puin Castaño, a master’s student in environment and development at the National University and who has led the dialogues and knowledge transfer with the community.

One nature-based solution identified by Oceanicos is permeable barriers. These are built with cheap and easy-to-find materials on the island, such as wood, fishing nets or plastics. The barriers reduce the impact of waves and the amount of sediment that is lost when the sea level rises, reducing coastal erosion. Additionally, they are not fixed constructions, like a cement wall, but hybrid, which allows them to move with the tide and therefore do not affect other functions of the ecosystem such as the flow of currents.

Various studies show that permeable barriers have been successful in reducing coastal erosion in several Southeast Asian countries. In Punta Soldado, it has only been possible to carry out a pilot test with a 2×3 meter barrier. Delgado says that, given sufficient funding, more and larger permeable barriers could be installed on the island in a matter of months.

Although the simplest solution would be to relocate the community, they are not willing to leave their home. They worry about how to preserve their culture and way of life elsewhere. “It is very hard to leave the territory, the place where we were born and grew up,” says Sinisterra. “You have everything here on the island.”

The community council and the youth of the Playa Viva group are looking for solutions to adapt to global warming and coastal erosion. They know that it is essential to develop risk management and adaptation plans and promote new economic opportunities. “We want to improve our beach. Because we don’t want to leave, we feel good in our community. And you live very well”, says Doña Gladys.

However, if nothing changes, in the not too distant future, the inhabitants of Isla Punta Soldado will be displaced by the sea.