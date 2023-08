Genoa – This morning, a sixty-year-old hiker walking the path between San Bartolomeo delle Ginestre and Punta Manarahe had an illness.

The firefighters arrived on the spot, together with the personnel of the Alpine Rescue and the 118 soldiers, who reached the woman and, after loading her onto a special stretcher for transport in the mountains, led her for about a kilometer up to the ambulance waiting for you in Sestri Levante.