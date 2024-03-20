Had he been on Spanish soil he would have been arrested, but Luis Rubiales, former president of the Federation, is free for now from having to go to police stations as he is traveling in the Dominican Republic, a place not unknown to the one who was once the boss of the Spanish soccer and who fell after her sexist performances during the Women's Soccer World Cup. The leader, disqualified by FIFA for three years for the non-consensual kiss on the nose of the Spanish international Jenni Hermoso and with a complaint from the Prosecutor's Office for an alleged crime of sexual assault and another of coercion, has been in the eye of the hurricane for years. for his alleged illegalities when managing the FEF, an entity that he directed from 2018 to 2023.

His home in Granada is one of the points that the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard aims to register after an operation on alleged irregular contracts created in the last five years in the federal entity and linked to the celebration of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, which is also related to the espionage of David Aganzo – president of AFE, the main footballers' union – and a meeting in Salobreña in which there was a party with several young girls and for which he had to testify before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. The leader's stay in the Caribbean country, where according to COPE he has been since last February 21 and where he has been seen on more than one occasion enjoying Punta Cana, saves him for now from being among the seven detainees of this operation.

More than a dozen searches of private homes and at least half a dozen arrests are planned, in addition to judicial requests to different public and private entities.

The Canarian by birth but from Granada by adoption – he grew up in Motril – went from being a footballer with pride, a nickname he earned during his time as a player for Levante, with whom he played nearly a hundred matches and three years in the First Division, to shake up Spanish football from the presidency of the Federation based on scandals. The one who was a defender – lateral or central – for up to six Spanish clubs and the Scottish Hamilton Academical has always seen how the noise has followed him. He handles scandals well and both he and the Federation have been acquitted by Justice on some occasions. “I'm just afraid that they'll put cocaine in my car,” he confessed, in a boastful tone, when he reported being the victim of “a prepared hunt, falsifying reality,” a consequence of “a mafia” that had stolen information and conversations from him. his private mobile phone when he defended himself against the accusations he had received regarding the agreement with Saudi Arabia and Gerard Piqué's company, Kosmos Global Holding.

Among the many controversies of this Law graduate and holder of a Sports Management Course, there are several related to women. While he was already a director of the Federation, a relationship became known to him that raised controversy. He was accused of taking the Mexican painter Roberta Lobeira on a trip to New York with money from the organization based in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. They accused him of meetings with the UN and Major League Soccer. Before, he was also accused of a case of hookup with another couple, Brigit Tenorio, when he was president of the AFE. He was accused of alleged mistreatment by the architect Yasmina Eid-Maccheh, but Valencia Criminal Court No. 2 ultimately convicted the woman of harassing both Rubiales and her three daughters.

Her departure from the Federation caused a tsunami under the hashtag #SeAcabó that traveled the planet, putting the inequalities suffered by soccer players and athletes in general in the media spotlight, thus provoking a revolution in the structure of the FEF with the impetus of this global movement against sexism. The goodbye left one of his trusted men at the head of the federative entity, Pedro Rocha.