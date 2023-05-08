The Canadian punk rockers of Sum 41 call it quits. The band members report this in a statement on social media. The band has existed for 27 years. Sum 41 will release another album. The current tour is also completed.

“Working together in Sum 41 since 1996 has brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” frontman Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo write in their farewell message Monday. “We are eternally grateful to our fans, both old and new, for all the support we received in many ways.” The band members find it difficult to say goodbye to the fans, they write.

“We will finish our tour this year, and we are looking forward to our last album Heaven :x: Hell to release.” There will also be a tour, but Sum 41 will announce the details later.

Sum 41 was founded on the 41st day of summer in 1996, according to their own words. Their debut album was released five years later All Killer No Filler out, after an EP by the Canadians was released a year earlier. In total, the band has released seven albums to date. It was previously announced that the double album Heaven :x: Hell the last album will be from Sum 41. See also New LED lamps: Lights on!

In 2016 Sum 41 was performed at the Lowlands festival.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: