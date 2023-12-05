Punk ridge | The apartment building company filed for bankruptcy – “We were told nothing”

The apartment building company in Savonlinna’s Punkaharju, which has suffered from financial difficulties for a long time, has now filed for bankruptcy.

The housing stock company Punkaharjun Kankaankuja 4–6 filed for bankruptcy with the Etelä-Savo district court on Tuesday.

HS has previously told about someone who was driven to the brink of bankruptcy from the apartment building company. The building company drifted into a spiral of problems when some of the shareholders did not pay their dues. Of the houses electricity and water were cut off.

Even in the summer, some residents persisted in their apartments, but in the fall, the houses were completely emptied.

HS reached on Tuesday Svetlana Zakharovawho has not been able to live in his home for months, in his owner-occupied apartment located in the Kankaankuja 4–6 housing complex.

He says that he does not know about the housing company’s bankruptcy application.

“We shareholders don’t know anything. We are not told anything,” he says.

Zaharova was born in Russia, but she has lived in Finland for 23 years and has Finnish citizenship.

HS interviewed the former chairman of the housing company’s board in July Petri from Pauno, according to which a large part of the apartments are owned by Russians. In connection with the bankruptcy application submitted to the district court, the residence of three of the mentioned responsible persons is indicated as Russia, one in Savonlinna and one in Bulgaria.

Zakharova says that the houses are now empty, dark and cold. According to him, the last residents moved out in October.

He says that he last visited his home on Saturday to pick up his things. He has tried to sell his belongings in the apartment.

“There is no water there. The toilet is frozen, the pipes are frozen. Surely all the windows will be frozen soon,” he says.

“I still have all the furniture and lamps there. Bed, couch. Probably soon, at least there will be mold in the spring.”

To a housing company includes two apartment buildings built in 1975.

The housing company has had financial difficulties for years, as some of the residents have been neglecting to pay their fees for a long time.

Paunonen, the former chairman of the housing company’s board, previously told HS that the problems started during the corona pandemic, when the Russian shareholders could not get to Finland.

The blow of fate for the housing company’s finances was Russia’s attack on Ukraine and, as a result, the sanctions against Russia. Money transfer between Finland and Russia became very difficult.

Svetlana Zaharova now lives in a cottage in Punkaharju. He says that he has applied for many rental apartments, but so far without success. The situation at home is inconsolable.

“I lost my apartment. I have paid 35,000 euros for a mortgage and I am homeless,” he says.

“That’s why it’s a difficult situation. Now I feel a little better, but half a year ago I was stressed and depressed. Now it’s better. Health is more expensive. You have to save your own health.”