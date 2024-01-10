Punk ridge | Itä-Savo: An American entrepreneur bought the hotel Punkaharju

Hotel Punkaharju was already sold once last summer, but the couple who submitted the highest bid withdrew their bid.

Hotel Punkaharju has been sold, he says Eastern Savo. According to the newspaper, the hotel was bought by the real estate company AK Properties oy from Kotka, whose owner and entrepreneur is an American Artur Karaman.

According to the newspaper, Karamani's business includes, among others, Hotel Jokipuisto and Beach Hotel Santalahti in Kotka. According to Itä-Savo, Karamani is assisted by Miika Sollo, who works, among other things, as a hotel manager at Hotel Jokipuisto.

Hotel entrepreneur Sami Hoyer applied together with his business partner Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen with Hotelli Punkaharjua for voluntary bankruptcy in April.

The hotel was for sale at an auction that ended on July 30. Nine offers were submitted for the hotel, the highest of which was 745,000 euros.

At the beginning of August, the bankruptcy estate of Hotel Punkaharju accepted the highest offer. It was done by the people who run Taidelaitur on Punkaharju Mikko Ranta-Huitti and Hannu Huitti.

Ranta-Huitti and Huitti told HS at the beginning of August that they had not yet received official confirmation of the sale from the bankruptcy estate. Many details were still open. Huitti said at the time that they should be resolved before signing the deal.

According to Itä-Savo, the sale was interrupted in the beginning of Septemberbecause the couple withdrew their offer.