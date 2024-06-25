Punk ridge | Badly dilapidated bankrupt apartment buildings are sold at a starting price of 60,000 euros

Punk ridge|In Punkaharju, two demolished apartment buildings are being auctioned at a starting price of 60,000 euros. These are the apartment buildings of a housing company that filed for bankruptcy.

25.6. 21:31

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Punkaharju, Savonlinna, the demolished apartments of the apartment building company that filed for bankruptcy are for sale. Two apartment buildings will be auctioned together at a starting price of 60,000 euros. The buildings have been without heating since spring 2023 and require extensive renovation. The housing company had financial difficulties for years. The war in Ukraine made the situation worse.

Savonlinna The demolished apartment buildings of the apartment building company that filed for bankruptcy in Punkaharju are for sale. Two apartment buildings will be auctioned together with a starting price of 60,000 euros.

The housing stock company Punkaharjun Kankaankuja 4–6 filed for bankruptcy last December. Last summer, some residents still persisted in their apartmentsbut in autumn the houses were completely emptied.

According to the announcement, the whole is sold in all parts in disassembled condition. The bankruptcy estate as the seller also does not give any “seller’s assurances” or is responsible for defects, deficiencies or inaccuracies in the object.

The apartment building auction ends on Friday. As of Tuesday evening, no offers had been made.

The apartment buildings have a total of 2,781 square meters of living space and a total of 50 apartments, which are listed in the auction notice. According to the announcement, the seller does not carry out a condition inspection of the object, but the buyer can do it at his own expense if he so wishes.

Buildings have been without heating due to unpaid bills since spring 2023. As a result of the resulting freezing, the water and sewer lines and the heating network have been extensively damaged during the last winter, the auction announcement says.

According to the notice, the buyer must prepare to carry out a complete heat, water and sewer renovation before the buildings are even theoretically possible to put into use. In addition, the buyer should prepare for other potentially significant renovations.

According to the auction announcement, the heating was implemented with an agreement previously made with a neighboring company. The buyer should be prepared to negotiate an agreement with the neighboring company or the city before it is possible to put the buildings into use. The necessary connections and heat distribution system must also be built by the buyer.

Housing company former chairman of the board Petri Paunonen told HS last August about the company’s years-long financial difficulties. According to Paunonen, the difficulties were caused by the negligence of some shareholders in the payments of consideration.

Paunonen said at the time that the last straw was the sanctions imposed on the Russians after the start of the war in Ukraine and, as a result, financial transactions between Finland and Russia became more difficult. About 70 percent of the apartments were owned by Russians.

When some of the shareholders were unable to pay the consideration, the reluctance to pay spread to other shareholders, Paunonen said in August.