On social media, where celebrities often praise their fans a lot, sometimes they have to face trolling. Recently, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh also suffered from trolling after coming out in support of farmers. Evidence of being Indian was sought from him on social media. So now the singer has given a befitting reply in his own style.

Diljit Dosanjh gave certificate

Diljit shared his platinum taxpayer certificate on the social media platform Twitter and stopped speaking of those people. Those who were asking for proof of being Indian.

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE “In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION” Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande .. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda .. 4 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

While sharing this certificate, Diljit Dosanjh has also heard the truth in Punjabi. He said that today he has to provide evidence to prove his citizenship. So take this, just speaking on Twitter does not bring patriotism but it has to be worked for.

What is Platinum Taxpayer Certificate?

Now you must be wondering what is this platinum taxpayer certificate? So we give you the answer. Actually whenever you pay tax, according to the amount paid for that tax, you come in different scope. According to what has been decided –

Bronze taxpayer certificate for paying tax of 1 – 10 lakh

Silver taxpayer certificate for paying tax of 10 – 50 lakhs

Gold taxpayer certificate for filing tax of up to 50 lakh – 1 crore

Platinum taxpayers who pay taxes above Rs 1 crore are covered under the certificate. Since Diljit has paid more than 1 crore tax, he is the holder of Platinum Taxpayer Certificate.

Recently questions were raised on Diljit

Recently, not only directly but indirectly, questions were raised on the income of Diljit Dosanjh, who supports the farmers’ movement. Now it is also believed that Diljit has tried to stop speaking of those same people by showing this certificate.

