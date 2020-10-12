Highlights: People who fired friends told the police how terrible the accident was

Incident occurred near Shaadipur flyover, mobile-purse not found after the incident

The victim family’s allegation was tactical puncture, there was no street light burning.

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

The relatives of the deceased say that out of the four friends, they have received only one mobile phone. They have not received the mobile phones of the remaining three and the purse of any one. There is a suspicion that no one has run away after the accident or if they have fallen out of the car while shifting to the hospital. Police is investigating this.

Family says it was dark on the flyover. When a passerby took the phone of one of the friends and called the family members, then the family members came to know about it. People from all friends’ family arrived on the occasion. By the time the locals took the four out of the car with the help of Cat’s ambulance, the Acharya monk took him to the hospital.

Car collided with tractor-trolley on Shaadipur flyover, 3 friends died

In the information so far, it has been found that Rajesh was driving the car. Charandeep was sitting on the adjacent front seat and both friends Praveen and Tarun were sitting in the back. A fire brigade was also called on the spot. In this, Rohini station incharge Paras Kumar went on the spot with the team.

The victim’s family alleges that the tractor was punctured. There was not even a street light burning. In the tractor-trolley filled with iron garters, there was neither a light nor any other arrangements made to alert the traffic behind. While the garter was out of the trolley. This is what caused the accident. It is possible that after the collision in the trolley, another vehicle has also hit from behind.

There is a fine of 20 thousand rupees, yet the carriages come out freely, guard-guard turned out

Fire Department officials have found out in the investigation that the tractor was running in the first line on the divider side. While heavy vehicles should not run in this line. The color of iron garter is black. It is possible that the garter exiting the trolley could not be seen by the car driver due to lack of street lights and traffic cross lights. And by the time it is discovered, it is too late.

Those who took out the friends who were trapped in the car have told the police that the three had garters on their necks as if their necks had been cut. However, it is still being investigated whether the tractor was running or standing poorly. Because after the accident, the tractor is found standing about 30-40 feet ahead of the spot. However, the air in one of its tires is also very less. In such a situation, it is also being suspected that if there is puncture in it, he should stand there. For the correct information, the police are waiting for Praveen to come to his senses. Also, it will be known after the driver of the tractor is found.