Highlights: Schools from class 9-12 will open in Punjab from October 15

Schools will open for only 3 hours, classes will be held in two shifts

Mask-sanitizer necessary, benches will be far away in class

20 children allowed in one class, adherence to SOP required

Chandigarh

The Punjab government has decided to open schools from class 9 to 12 from October 15. The government has issued a detailed SOP for schools which they must strictly adhere to. Among them, the use of masks, hand sanitizers, things like social distancing will have to be known.

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Punjab stated that the schools will open for only 3 hours. Where there is a large number of students, children and teachers will be called in two shifts. During this time, use of mask, sanitizer will be necessary.



Only 20 students are allowed to sit in a class

Apart from this, guidelines have said that two children will not be able to sit on a bench in the classroom. Minimum distance between two benches will also be taken care of. In this way, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a class. Apart from this, other guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on 30 September will also have to be followed.

Center has given permission, 15 schools will be opened in these states

Explain that the Central Government had given permission to open all the schools from October 15 in the Unlock-5 guidelines issued on September 30. The Center had left its final decision on the state governments. However, most states are still hesitant. Parents also do not want to send children out for the time being due to the outbreak of Corona Varius epidemic. Schools will be opened in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand. Since the government is giving priority to studies through online mode, many states are avoiding taking the risk due to this.



These states cautious of Corona outbreak, will not open schools yet

All the schools in the capital Delhi will remain closed till 31 October. Apart from this, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have also decided to keep the school closed till then. In many of these states, the rate of corona infection is still worrying, so by opening schools, they do not want to unnecessarily get into trouble. Many states also took feedback from parents and schools, in which it turned out that schools should be kept closed for the time being.