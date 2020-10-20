Chandigarh: The Captain Government of Punjab is going to present the bill against the agriculture law of the Central Government. For this, a two-day special session has been called, which is the second day today. Opposition Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party are opposing Congress. With this, the voice of protest has started coming from within the Congress party.

Congress veteran Navjot Singh Sidhu opened a front against his own government on Monday. Sidhu questioned Captain Sarkar about crop purchase model, storage capacity and market capabilities.

Sidhu said, “Today, there is no government procurement model for any crop other than wheat and rice in Punjab. We neither have storage capacity nor marketing capacity. Today, the central government’s food godowns are empty. They will buy our rice this year, our wheat next year. Then what? We have only one to three years to prepare. ”Sidhu said this on his YouTube channel.

Let me tell you that this is the second time Sidhu has spoken against his own government regarding agricultural policies. Earlier on October 4, he had also criticized the Congress party in protest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in this program. Sidhu had said, “If Himachal Pradesh can buy apples, why can’t we buy crops, why can’t we give them MSP?”

And what did Navjot Singh Sidhu say?

Sidhu questioned Punjab’s agricultural policies, saying, “If all is well with Punjab’s agriculture and the only problem is three new laws, then why have thousands of farmers of Punjab committed suicide in the last few decades?” Today, the big question from MSP (MSP) is the guarantee of government procurement. When cheaper rice and wheat will be available in states other than Punjab, why would any capitalist come here to buy our produce? ”

He further said, “Now the question is, what will the state government do? People of Punjab are looking towards us. We can’t show our backs. Resigning six months before the election will do nothing when there will be no buyer for Punjab’s food. We should give MSP and make government purchases of pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and fruits, so that farmers can diversify and start by fulfilling the nutritional demands of the three crore people of Punjab. ”

