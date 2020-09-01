The Punjab Police has come into action in connection with the murder of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives. Raina’s relatives were attacked a few days ago by dacoits in Punjab. Raina’s uncle was killed in this attack. Later one of his cousins ​​also died.

Punjab Police said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the matter. Pathankot SP Prabhjot Singh Virk said that the team has raided many places so far.

Earlier, this former star cricketer of Team India demanded action on Twitter from Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Police in the IM case. Raina tweeted two on his Twitter on Tuesday.

In the first tweet, Raina wrote, ‘What happened in Punjab with my family was terrible. My uncle was murdered. Both my aunt and my cousin suffered serious injuries in this attack. Unfortunately last night my cousin also died, who had been fighting to the death for the past several days. My aunt’s condition is also very critical and she is on life support.

Raina, in another tweet, fulfilling this, wrote, ‘To this day, we do not know what exactly happened that night and who has done it. I appeal to the Punjab Police to investigate the matter. At least we have the right to know who has done this disgusting act. Those criminals cannot be left open to commit further crimes. Raina has tagged Punjab Police, Capt Amarinder Singh and Twitter handle of Chief Minister’s Office Punjab.

In this case, the police had told that the incident took place on the night of August 19-20 at Tharia village near Madhopur in Pathankot district of Punjab. Government contractor Ashok Kumar (uncle of Suresh Raina) was killed in this attack.