Congress legislator resigns

The ruckus that started with agricultural ordinances is not taking the name of stoppage. Earlier, Harsimrat Kaur of the Akali Dal resigned from the NDA government, now Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab has also resigned from the assembly. Nagra has said that he is deeply saddened by the passage of the Kisan Bill by the NDA government of the Center, due to which he does not want to continue his membership of the Legislative Assembly. He has said that he is resigning from the Legislative Assembly to support the farmers’ struggle and in protest against the central government bill.

Explain that earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the government in protest against the agricultural bills. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had warned against the bill and announced that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would resign from the government in protest against the bills related to agriculture. Explain that Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government.

Congress is an attacker on Akali Dal

The Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the BJP. During the discussion, Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal and demanded to provide evidence that Harsimrat Kaur Badal opposed these bills. He said that if she does not resign in protest against the bill, it will be difficult for the Badal family to return to Punjab.