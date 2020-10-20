Chandigarh: In Punjab, the Captain Government has called a special session of two days to pass the law against the Farmers Bill of the Central Government. Today is the second day of this special session. On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal created a ruckus. Today the proceedings of the house will begin at 10 am. The bill will be introduced in opposition to the law of the Center.

Punjab: AAP MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the State Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/EMKy7j3K1D

— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

गौरतलब है सोमवार को विधानसभा का सत्र श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद आज के लिए स्थगित हो गया. पहले दिन किसान क़ानून पर बहस ना होने के कारण अकाली दल ने प्रदर्शन किया. चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब भवन के बाहर धरना दिया और ज़मीन पर बैठे बैठे लंच किया. अकाली दल ने कैप्टन अमरिंदर पर केंद्र के साथ फ़िक्स्ड मैच खेलने का आरोप लगाया.

वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक पंजाब विधानसभा परिसर में ही बैठ गये. आप विधायक कैप्टन सरकार पर किसान क़ानून के विरोध में विधानसभा के सत्र को हल्के में लेने का आरोप लगाया. आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक उस बिल की कॉपी मांग रहे थे जो कैप्टन सरकार विधानसभा में आने वाली है.