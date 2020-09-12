Highlights: Border Security Force personnel in Punjab’s Ferozepur district were successful

BSF foiled the nefarious plotting of anti-national elements

BSF confiscates large amount of illegal arms on Indo-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Punjab’s Ferozepur district have been successful. The BSF soldiers, who are always vigilant for protecting the country’s borders, have acted to thwart the nefarious intrigues of the anti-national elements. According to the information, on Saturday (September 12), BSF has recovered a large amount of illegal weapons on the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur.

This has been confirmed on the official Twitter handle of BSF. The tweet stated that on September 12, 2020, vigilant BSF troops have foiled the deadly nefarious attempt of anti-national elements.

BSF confiscated weapons

Meanwhile, the BSF has recovered a large amount of destructive weapons in the Ferozepur district on the India-Pakistan border. The recovered weapons include three AK-47 rifles with 6 magazines, 91 RDS with 4 magazines and two M-16 rifles, 57 RDS, two pistols with 4 magazines and 20 RDS.

BSF confiscated weapons

BSF DG congratulated them on this success of soldiers. It was told that search operation is still going on in the area.